FIAT Announces New Blue Sky Edition for 2018 500X Crossover Models

Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition combines all-weather terrain capabilities with style and personality of the Fiat 500 Model range.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 3:51 PM IST
2018 Fiat 500 X Blue Sky Edition. (Image: FIAT)
The FIAT brand has announced the new 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition, further expanding customization options for the Italian-designed, crossover. Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition combines all-weather terrain capabilities with style and personality of the Fiat 500 Model range.

“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class torque and room for five, the Fiat 500X is fun to drive and wrapped in iconic Italian design,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new Blue Sky Edition offers yet another unique customization option for our Fiat 500X customers.”

Also Watch: Pankaj Dubey, MD, Polaris India Interview!


The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition includes exterior features such as automatic headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels – on front-wheel-drive models. In addition, premium touches include satin chrome mirror caps, door handles, body-side moldings, fog-lamp bezels, front and rear badges, tail lamp bezels and liftgate handle.

The interior features a blue-toned environment with unique blue-patterned cloth seats, blue instrument panel and a dual-pane powered sunroof. The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey).

Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition rear. (image: Fiat) Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition rear. (Image: Fiat)

The Blue Sky Edition package is available for $1,495 on front-wheel-drive models and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive models, which start at $19,995 and $23,890 U.S. MSRP, respectively, excluding destination.

The Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition will be arriving in FIAT studios this spring.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
