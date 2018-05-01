FIAT Announces New Blue Sky Edition for 2018 500X Crossover Models

Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition rear. (Image: Fiat)

The FIAT brand has announced the new 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition, further expanding customization options for the Italian-designed, crossover. Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition combines all-weather terrain capabilities with style and personality of the Fiat 500 Model range.“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class torque and room for five, the Fiat 500X is fun to drive and wrapped in iconic Italian design,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new Blue Sky Edition offers yet another unique customization option for our Fiat 500X customers.”The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition includes exterior features such as automatic headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels – on front-wheel-drive models. In addition, premium touches include satin chrome mirror caps, door handles, body-side moldings, fog-lamp bezels, front and rear badges, tail lamp bezels and liftgate handle.The interior features a blue-toned environment with unique blue-patterned cloth seats, blue instrument panel and a dual-pane powered sunroof. The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey).The Blue Sky Edition package is available for $1,495 on front-wheel-drive models and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive models, which start at $19,995 and $23,890 U.S. MSRP, respectively, excluding destination.The Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition will be arriving in FIAT studios this spring.