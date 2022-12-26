Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV Teased Ahead of Auto Expo 2023 Debut, Launch Details Inside

The fifth generation Lexus RX SUV will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 after its global premiere earlier this year in June. Based on the new TNGA-K platform, the SUV is 90 kg lighter than its predecessor despite a longer wheelbase and wider stance. The company recently teased the upcoming SUV through a image on its various social media platforms.

Lexus has gone for a minimalist approach with the design that has been a hallmark of all the cars from the brand. There have been several changes including a spindle grille and a sharper LED headlamp design upfront. The sloping roofline gives the SUV a more coupe-esque feel.

But it’s the interior where things are happening. The 2023 Lexus RX SUV gets better cabin features with improved comfort and extra space. Being a luxury SUV, it comes loaded with safety and convenience features that include a gigantic 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system handling all the functions. The SUV gets wireless Apple CarPlay whereas the Android Auto feature is available as a wired option. The dashboard sports a minimalist design. The seats get vegan leather upholstery, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to sustainable solutions.

The SUV is likely to be introduced in three variants, offering three engine options. This includes a 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is tuned to produce an output of 275 bhp and a peak torque of 429 Nm.

Lexus RX could also be introduced in India with a hybrid option. The final word on the pricing of the SUV remains under wrap.

Lexus recently introduced its much-awaited LX500d SUV in India with bookings starting at Rs 25 lakh. The company is expected to deliver the first batch of LX500d SUVs after January 2023.

