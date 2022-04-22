Fine of Upto Rs 10,000 For Cars Crossing Goa Border Without Special Permit - Details Here

Over 40 taxis which were travelling from Bengaluru to Goa were fined Rs 10,262 for not having the new special permit required to cross the state border. Reports suggest that the drivers had failed to comply with the new rules as the RTOs in other districts were shut for the long weekend. In addition to this, Karnataka transport authorities also do not have an online portal where the application could have been submitted.

The special permit can be bought at the RTO office at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru and normally costs between Rs 100 and 200. The driver reportedly drove to Goa assuming that the permit would be available for purchase at the check post. While many believed this was possible, several reports indicate that the in-hand permit service was discontinued earlier this month.

Reports citing sources close to the matter suggest that neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have already started providing online services for the issuance of the permit. However, Karnataka is yet to catch up.

Till then, unaware tourists are being asked to pay the amount. Reports have also stated taht the fines become higher with the size of the vehicle. While a taxi driver is to pay Rs 10,662 a van will be liable to pay Rs 17,000 and a bus would attract a fine of Rs 25,000.

