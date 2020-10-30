Fire Breaks Out at Jeep Service Centre in Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Jeep service centre in Mumbai on Thursday, October 29. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported from the incident site.

According to a report published in The Financial Express, the fire suddenly erupted at the Sona Udyog Bhavan Jeep service centre that is located in Andheri East. A clip of the incident has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, it is seen that one of the staff members is trying his level best to get the centre vacated.

It took one hour to douse the fire at the service centre. As of now, the cause of the fire is not known but a short circuit is being suspected as a possible reason. The incident occurred around 12 PM on Thursday.

The fire brigade that was present on the spot declared the fire as level 1. From what is known till now, no damage has happened to the vehicles that were stationed at the Mumbai-based Jeep centre. However, an official statement from the Jeep is still awaited.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on the same day in Mumbai’s Powai area. The incident occurred on the second floor of a high rise building. According to the fire officials, no injuries or casualties happened due to unforeseen incident. The fire was reported at 10:45 am and by 11:19 am the fire had been doused by the fire tenders that reached the spot. The cause of fire in this case too remains uncertain.

In another fire incident in Mumbai, the fire fighters engaged with a fire for 56 hours after it broke out at the city centre mall in Mumbai Central. This is perhaps one of the longest fire fighting incidents in the recent past.