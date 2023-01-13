Firefox Urban Eco Electric Bicycle Now in Indian Market; Know Price and Features

Electric vehicles have started flooding the automobile market in recent times. Although it is believed that it will take some time before EVs replace petrol or diesel vehicles, the popularity of electric vehicles is steadily soaring. Electric scooters are getting more affordable in the Indian market. However, you can now also go for a cheaper option, an electric cycle. There are many electric bicycles available in the market today. Recently, American bicycle manufacturing company Firefox launched a new electric bicycle in the Indian market.

This electric bicycle, dubbed the Firefox Urban Eco, can also be controlled through an app. Based on German technology, it was designed by HNF, an eBike design and manufacturing company. This ebike has a 10 Ah battery pack and can reach speeds up to 25 kilometres per hour. It features flat handlebars, ergonomic grips, and disc brakes at both ends for increased stopping power. It was created with city-specific ergonomics and geometry in mind.

The Urban Eco is controlled by an app. The Fit app lets you manage this cycle. Riders can track their speed, distance travelled, calories burned, heart rate, and other information using this app. This makes the cycle very helpful for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Additionally, this bike includes five pedal assist settings. Additionally, the electric bike features a single power button. This bike needs five hours to charge completely.

The Firefox Urban Eco cannot exactly be called economical as the price of Rs. 74,999 in India is almost the same as that of electric scooters that are available in the market. You can book your Urban Eco bicycle from the official website of Firefox. Currently, the bicycle is available only in the colour grey in the Indian market.

