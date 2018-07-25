English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First Aston Martin SUV to Enter Production in 2019
Competition is increasingly fierce in the high-end of the SUV market, with Aston Martin going up against the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Ferrari also has its first SUV in the works.
The Aston Martin DBX concept serves as the basis for the carmaker's first SUV. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Aston Martin has confirmed that its first SUV will enter production in late 2019 at its new St Athan plant in Wales in the UK. However, the British car manufacturer hasn't yet released any specs for this upcoming model.
The British media reports that Aston Martin's debut SUV, based on the DBX concept, presented in 2015 at Pebble Beach, California, could be called the Varekai. The gasoline version is expected to get the firm's V12 engine, but Aston Martin may be aiming to cook up the world's most powerful SUV, outstripping the 650HP Lamborghini Urus, thanks to a hybrid powertrain. For that, the manufacturer will apparently be using a Mercedes-AMG four-liter V8 twin-turbo engine matched with an electric motor of around 200HP, which together come close to 700HP.
