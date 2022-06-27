First Bullet Train to Run in India by 2026, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, has said that the first India bullet train will run in the year 2026. Speaking at a program held by a business TV channel, Vaishwanw gave good insight into the ongoing projects of the Indian Railways.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the work on a bullet train in the country is moving at a rapid pace, adding that the first Indian Bullet train may run by 2026. He further said that the central government is working hard for the benefit of the people. The Railways is ramping up the facilities for the common man.

At the event, Ashwini Vaishnaw took a jibe at the opposition and said, “Opposition calls the plans and steps of the government a gimmick, but the government is serious about them.” He added, “This is the result of the steps taken in the last eight years of the Modi Government.”

About the railway fares, Vaishnaw said that the ministry has not increased the fares for the convenience of the passengers. Moreover, he said the government has no intention to hike the prices of railways, adding that several projects are underway, apart from the strengthening of the already-laid tracks.

Ashwini Vasinaw said, “The results of the project will be out soon with whole profit and loss breakup.” He emphasised that under the aegis of Narender Modi, India ranked number one in terms of startups as the government is promoting a startup culture. When asked about the production of the semiconductor, he said within two and a half years, the production will start in India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.