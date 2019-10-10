First Commercial Flight from Hindon Civil Airport in Ghaziabad to Operate From October 11
A nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district from Hindon civil airport in Ghaziabad.
Hindon Airport. (Image: ANI)
The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.
According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.
He instructed the chief engineer of electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at terminal.
Ghaziabad: The first commercial flight, operated by a private airline company Air Heritage, from the Hindon civil airport will take off on October 11, for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. pic.twitter.com/haY7NxUYQt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2019
Under the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- many airline operators including IndiGo have bagged routes connecting from Hindon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport from where commercial flights would be operated. The civil enclave, which cost around Rs 40 crore, can handle up to 300 passengers during peak hours.
The airport infrastructure was developed by the AAI while the approach road has been built by the Uttar Pradesh government. The operations were expected to begin from March 15. However, discussions with the Indian Air Force regarding slots took a long time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Are Holidaying in Paris and These Pics Are Proof
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care