First Commercial Flight from Hindon Civil Airport in Ghaziabad to Operate From October 11

The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post.

He instructed the chief engineer of electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at terminal.

Ghaziabad: The first commercial flight, operated by a private airline company Air Heritage, from the Hindon civil airport will take off on October 11, for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. pic.twitter.com/haY7NxUYQt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2019

Under the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- many airline operators including IndiGo have bagged routes connecting from Hindon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport from where commercial flights would be operated. The civil enclave, which cost around Rs 40 crore, can handle up to 300 passengers during peak hours.

The airport infrastructure was developed by the AAI while the approach road has been built by the Uttar Pradesh government. The operations were expected to begin from March 15. However, discussions with the Indian Air Force regarding slots took a long time.

