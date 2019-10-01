First Edition of ‘Shell Ducati Rider's Day’ Held at Buddh International Circuit

Shell Lubricants and Ducati today, organised the first edition of Shell Ducati Riders’ Day, an experience for India’s rider community. This came as the latest endeavour by the two brands to commemorate riders’ passion and establish a stronger connection with their customers. The event saw Ducati create riding experiences with over 100 Ducati riders. Ducati DRE-Certified trainers provided exclusive training to participants for the Ducati Road Academy to improve riders’ skills, thereby ensuring safe riding. This was followed by the Ducati Open Track Day which provided all Ducati superbike owners, excluding the Scrambler range, an opportunity to ride on the track.

The event also witnessed Ducati India unveil its official riding team for the 2019 competitive season with Rajini Krishnan, the renowned multiple national and international championship winner, one of the youngest talent Dilip Lalwani, and India’s only litre-class female rider Neharika Yadav. Additionally, Aakash Rajshakha and Bhumik Lalwani were also named as the official pilots for the North Star Automotive Ducati’s dealer partner team. With over 500 attendees, the event came as the final leg of Shell Lubricants India’s flagship ‘MotoSport Promo Campaign’. It also saw the company celebrate the culmination of its unique limited-edition Advance promo pack series with attractive packaging and surprise prizes. Over 25 lucky Shell Advance consumers got a chance to attend the event.

Facilitated by Shell Lubricants, top-class MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso also made his first-ever appearance in India at the event. Dovizioso spoke about his experiences with Ducati on intensely competitive tracks and the crucial role played by engine oils in maintaining a bike’s health. He further highlighted how Shell Advance Oils provide protection even in the most adverse conditions, thus providing riders with the courage to ‘Outride Anything’. The partnership between Shell and Ducati is one of the most successful technical collaborations since 1999 wherein both majors have been co-learning from extreme testing environments on and off the racetrack. The transfer of knowledge gained from the track to Shell’s products for the road is central to the technical partnership with Ducati.

Shell Advance, the only motorcycle oil recommended by Ducati, is essential to powering Ducati bikes on the track in extremely testing environments and this itself is a testament to its superior on-road performance. Ducati not only uses Shell products on the track but also chooses Shell Advance oil and Shell V-Power fuel as the first fill for every Ducati bike that leaves its factory in Bologna, Italy.

