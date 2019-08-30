Take the pledge to vote

First Electric Car Charging Station of Greater Noida Inaugurated with Temporary Free Services

The State Government has been working out a way around the problem by strengthening the public transport system in the region and organizing events to spread awareness among the masses.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
First Electric Car Charging Station of Greater Noida Inaugurated with Temporary Free Services
Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)
In a notable step to tackle rising pollution in the NCR region, the Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Corporation has set up a new charging station in Greater Noida. At its onset, charging for electric vehicles at the station will be done free of cost. A total of four vehicles can be charged at a time at the station.

After commencing operations on August 23, the station is reported to be aimed at reducing the pollution in the Greater Noida, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Delhi region. For the past few years, the region is reeling under bouts of pollution with air quality in the poor category.

The State Government has been working out a way around the problem by strengthening the public transport system in the region and organizing events to spread awareness among the masses. Back in 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned petrol vehicles that were older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years to curb the serious pollution.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
