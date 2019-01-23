First Ever Ducati India Race Cup to be Held at BIC in October 2019

Ducati has announced that it will be conducting its very first Ducati India Race Cup here in India. The race will be held alongside the season finale of Volkswagen Ameo Cup 2019 and will be held in October 2019 at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. This will be the very first time that the Ducati India Race Cup will take place along with Volkswagen Motorsport India’s Ameo Cup race. With the collaboration of Ducati India and Volkswagen Motorsport India, there would be Ducati riders aboard Panigale and SuperSport motorcycles competing for top honours at the Buddh International Circuit.Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “In 2018, Ducati showcased its racing DNA by winning at the JK Tyre National Superbike Racing Championship and now, Ducati is proud to bring its very own one-make race along with Volkswagen Motorsport India. This year, we are also looking to organize not just another DRE Track day but are also working on having certified DRE instructors in India itself so that they can provide individual training to keen Ducati riders before the race. Ducati India is thankful to Volkswagen Motorsports India for this collaboration.”Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India added “The Volkswagen Group with its diverse portfolio offers us opportunities to collaborate within the brands and come up with racing properties that cater to a wider audience. I am glad that we are taking the first step towards creating a power-packed event along with Ducati India and really looking forward to working on many more events in the future.”The Ducati Race Cup has been introduced in India to provide the opportunity of riding on the race track for all Ducati owners and to develop the sport in India. The Ducati Race Cup will have one qualifying race on the 5th of October, 2019 followed by the race on 6th October, 2019. Ducati India will open entries for the Panigale and SuperSport owners for the inaugural season of 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.