First Indigenously Developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Unveiled in Pune

India has received its first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus which has been rolled out by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in association with a private firm called KPIT Limited. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the new fuel cell bus was unveiled by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science and Technology in Pune.

Fuel cell vehicles utilise a mixture of air and hydrogen to produce electricity, which runs the vehicle. Having said that, water is the only effluent from the bus. Therefore, FCEVs (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) are the cleanest, greenest and most environment-friendly mode of public transportation.

VIDEO: Inspired by PM Sh @NarendraModi‘s National Green Hydrogen Mission, unveiled India’s first indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus developed by KPIT-#CSIR at #Pune, supported by Union Ministry of Science & Technology. pic.twitter.com/pNtEj9h5xw — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 21, 2022

It has been learnt that the running cost of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is even lower than the diesel ones while the latter are responsible for air pollution for upto a huge extent. Reportedly, nearly 12-14 percent of CO2 emissions is caused by heavy vehicles with a diesel engine. On the other hand, FCEVs boast of a zero green-house gas emissions.

“Green hydrogen is an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonisation of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining industry, fertiliser industry, steel industry, cement industry and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector,” said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

“About 12-14 per cent of CO2 emissions come from diesel powered heavy vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide excellent means to eliminate on-road emissions in this sector,” he added.

