First Lamborghini Urus SUV Delivered in India, Goes to 305 Km/h - Video
The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo engine that can make the SUV go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.
The first Lamborghini Urus SUV in India. (Photo: Lamborghini India)
The first of the 25 Lamborghini Urus units that were allotted to India by the Italian supercar maker has arrived. It was launched in the Indian market in January at a price tag of Rs 3 Crore (ex-showroom) and this particular unit comes fitted with the ‘Style’ package that gives the SUV red brake callipers, chrome finishing on the exhausts and gloss black elements on the exteriors – giving the car an aggressive look. This package, along with the other optional extras that the SUV comes with is reported to have bumped up the price of the first Urus to about Rs 3.8 Crore (ex-showroom) with the on-road price crossing the Rs 4 Crore mark.
The Lamborghini Urus is claimed to hit a top speed of 305 km/h and can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds – that is proper supercar territory. That’s no it, the SUV can even brake from 100 km/h to zero in a claimed 33.7 metres and does the 0-200 km/h sprint in 12.8 seconds.
A big reason behind the Lamborghini SUV’s performance is the 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that churns out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of torque that comes paired to an 8-speed transmission which has helped it achieve the status of the fastest SUV in the world. Interestingly, all of the 25 SUVs allotted to India are believed to be sold out, which means if you want to have one of your own, then you would have to wait for the units that would be allotted in 2019.
