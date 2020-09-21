First Mahindra Thar in India to be Auctioned to Raise Money for Covid-19 Relief Work

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that the first unit of the all-new Thar will be up for auction later this month to raise funds for select charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The registration for the online auction opens today and the bidding will be held between September 24th and 27th, 2020.

The winner will not only have the chance to own the coveted All-New Thar #1 but also contribute towards COVID-19 relief work. This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as of of the very first one.

Other exclusive and distinguishing features on this All-New Thar #1 will include customized badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner’s initials, carry serial number ‘1’ on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

Announcing the commencement of online registration for the All-New Thar #1 auction, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd. said "“As we approach the start of booking for the All-New Thar on 2nd October, we expect a lot of interest and excitement to get the first one booked. The first All-New Thar #1, a coveted piece, will hence be auctioned to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a COVID-19 related charitable cause. Mahindra will donate an amount equal to the proceeds from the auction to the same charity. There’s no doubt that the best way to own the first Thar is to donate to a COVID charity by bidding online.”

The online auction is being conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) and hosted on the carandbike.com auction engine. Registrations, conducted online, will be open to everyone and the prospective bidders will be required to put down a refundable caution deposit. The entire bidding will be conducted by Ernst & Young.

The winning bidder will have five variants and six colour options of the All-New Thar, to choose from. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting COVID-19 relief. The winning bidder can also decide on his choice of the charitable organization from three options. These charitable organizations/funds are Naandi Foundation, which is working to create sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors in a post-COVID-19 world through upskilling, Swades Foundation, which is building rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief & recovery programme and PM Cares Fund.