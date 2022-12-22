First Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV Concept to Debut at Auto Expo 2023: What to Expect

Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil its all-electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Codenamed, YY8, the first all-electric SUV from the country’s largest automaker will mark its entry in the EV segment.

Reportedly, it will be developed with Toyota which will get its own version of the SUV. Based on the Maruti Suzuki’s 27Pl platform, the e-SUV is expected to get a futuristic design along with a spacious cabin.

It has also been learnt that the upcoming SUV will be over 4.2 meters in length with a wheelbase around 2.7 meters. The larger wheelbase is expected to make room for a larger battery back, subsequently giving it a better driving range. The YY8 is likely to have short overhangs with the wheels to the edges.

Maruti Suzuki electric SUV is likely to get two battery pack options – a 48kWh offering a driving range of up to 400 km and 59 kWh that can go up to 500 km on a single charge. Maruti Suzuki will be sourcing the battery units, loaded with LFP blade cells, from BYD.

While an official word on the launch date is still awaited, Maruti Suzuki YY8 electric SUV is expected to hit the market by 2025. The EV is likely to be placed in the sub-Rs 15 lakh segment, which would make it a hot option for buyers looking for affordable EVs. The aggressive price also means it could flair up the segment which has long been dominated by Tata Nexon EV, which is the leader in the Indian EV market with a gigantic 84 percent market share.

Maruti Suzuki is set to put 16 cars on display at the Auto Expo next month. This includes the company’s existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and WagonR Flex Fuel prototype.

