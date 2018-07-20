English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
First McLaren Senna Delivered in America, Sports Custom Emerald Green Tint
The McLaren Senna is the most extreme road car the British supercar manufacturer has ever built, so it's no wonder the car, named after one of the world's greatest-ever racing drivers, is one of the hottest cars of the year.
First McLaren Senna delivered to America. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
This very special car has gone to a New York City entrepreneur, philanthropist and renowned car collector known for his eclectic taste called Michael Fux. And the car in question certainly isn't anything resembling an off-the-rack model by any means. Mr Fux's Senna actually features an extensive list of bespoke content specified through McLaren Special Operations and is finished in a fabulous green colour named after Michael Fux himself.
All of the Senna's Full Visual Carbon Fibre Body has been tinted in a custom emerald green colour known as "Fux Green." Made up of an incredible 67 parts, the full body set takes close to 1,000 hours to produce. A set of blue and red wheel center lock nuts and ball polished wheels complete the look of the exterior, and that fabulous body colour continues through to the interior. Inside the Senna, the "Fux Green" Tinted Carbon in Gloss Finish is complemented by a bright white leather fascia, seats, door uppers, and steering wheel. There's green contrast stitching on the seats and the steering wheel, the headliner is a Carbon Black Alcantara, and the door struts and rear-view mirror are painted in green.
McLaren had recently revealed plans of going all-hybrid. However, the hybridization could be being pushed back from 2022 to 2025 because the company plans to introduce no less than 18 new models and derivatives. McLaren also added the 600LT with 592 bhp to its Sports Series range.
McLaren 600LT. (AFP Relaxnews)
Tony Joseph, President of McLaren North America says of the car: "We're pleased to deliver the first McLaren Senna in the North American market. This is such a special car, designed and engineered to be the ultimate road-legal track car ever produced by McLaren. We know that owners can't wait to get their cars on the circuit, and we're eager for them to get behind the wheel."
This McLaren Senna won't be the only McLaren in Mr Fux's collection as it will join an equally bespoke 720S. The 720S is renowned for its bright white interior and custom fuchsia exterior colour known as "Fux Fuchsia", and it made quite a splash on the Concept Car Lawn at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Mr Fux also has a 12C in McLaren Orange and a 12C Spider in bespoke purple.
