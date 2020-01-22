First Production 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Auctions for $3 Million
The proceeds from the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray's sale at the Barrett-Jackson classic car auction will be donated to the Detroit Children's Fund.
The first production unit of the 2020 Chevrolet C8 corvette was auctioned off over the weekend for $3 million. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
At a Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona this past Saturday, the first production 2020 Chevy C8 Stingray was bought for $3 million, more than $2.9 million over its starting MSRP. During the summer of 2019, Chevrolet announced the eight-generation drop-top version of the iconic American sports car, the 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray. Though the model was supposed to go into production by the end of the year, it was delayed until February 2020 due to an employee strike. Despite the fact that the first production model hasn't even been built yet, it was already on the slate at the auction house and sold for millions over its actual base retail price of $59,995.
Pencils down. VIN 001 of the 2020 #Corvette #Stingray sold for $3 million at @Barrett_Jackson with all proceeds benefitting @DetChildrensFnd. pic.twitter.com/cLYUn5vuBd— Chevrolet (@chevrolet) January 19, 2020
Temporarily holding the place of the first production Stingray, which was sold off for a whopping $3 million during a Barrett-Jackson classic car auction in Scottsdale, is a vibrant red version of the model; the official vehicle will be a black 3LT variant that's outfitted with the Z51 package. Fortunately, those extra millions are not for profit but will instead be donated to the Detroit Children's Fund, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve schools and education in Detroit. The 2020 C8 Corvette will finally be rolling off the production line next month. Deliveries are expected to start in March.
