First Revolt RV 400 Rolls Out of Company's Plant in Manesar
Revolt clocked over 2500 bookings in Delhi in just two weeks through RevoltMotors.com and Amazon.in.
Revolt RV 400 First Roll Out from Manesar Plant. (Image: Revolt)
The first-ever Revolt RV 400 rolled out from Revolt Intellicorp’s Manesar plant on Wednesday. At its unveil last month, the motorcycle was announced to be available at Rs. 1000 for pre-bookings in Delhi on June 25. The motorcycle can also be bought on the company's official website and Amazon and will be followed by NCR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chennai in the next 4 months.
The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 kms and a top speed of 85 km/hr. Revolt clocked over 2500 bookings in Delhi in just two weeks through RevoltMotors.com and Amazon.in. Revolt Intellicorp will be announcing the price of this path-breaking motorcycle on August 28. The manufacturing facility in Manesar boasts a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1.
Revolt Intellicorp will have a connected eco-system across the city wherein riders can swap their battery at Revolt mobile swap stations, which will be dynamic stations within the coverage grid of New Delhi. Riders can also charge the battery in less than 4 hours at the comfort of their home or office by simply plugging into any 15-ampere socket, as the battery is portable and can be removed from the bike and replaced back after charge.
