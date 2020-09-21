First Tesla Research Centre in India Could Soon be in Bengaluru, Second in the World after U.S.

American electric car maker brand Tesla may soon have its research centre in Bengaluru. If all goes well, India will be the second country to have a Tesla research centre, next after the United States.

According to a report published in the Economic Times, Tesla carried out discussions with the Karnataka State government officials. Apparently, this meeting between officials and Tesla took place on September 10. Apart from this, the report states that a follow-up meeting is scheduled to happen by the end of this month.

Currently, what is known is that in the upcoming meeting, the state officials will be presenting a detailed proposal to Tesla officials. According to a source of the Economic Times, “Tesla has shown initial interest to invest in a research and innovation centre in Karnataka and the talks are at a preliminary stage”.

For the unversed, Bengaluru currently is home to both local and global brands including Mahindra Electric, Bosch etc. The city is also home to start-ups like Sun Mobility, Ather and Ola Electric.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State government is the first one to come up with an electric vehicle policy. The state, as per the report, is eyeing a massive Rs 31,000 crore in investment in Electronic Vehicle’s research and development, and manufacturing.

For those who are unaware, the Indian Electric Vehicle market will touch Rs 50,000 crore by 2025, as stated in the report. Out of the total 50 thousand crore goal, a sum of Rs 15 thousand crores can only be generated from vehicle parts like battery, controller, motor etc.

The report also asserts that India will manage to sell a total of more than three million electric vehicles. Majority of these will either be a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler.

It stated, “It is now time to embrace electrification as an opportunity to create a self-reliant and cleaner India.”