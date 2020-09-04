First Unit of Kia Sonet Rolls Out of Anantapur Plant, Launch on September 18

Kia Motors India has rolled out the first customer car of Sonet, manufactured at its facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets similar to the segment-leading mid-SUV, the Kia Seltos.

The company further announced that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 100,000 km in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India. With this roll-out, Kia is looking at building India as the export hub for the Sonet to cater to the demand of over 70 markets globally. Prices for the car will be officially revealed on September 18.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said, “Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedent challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.”

The manufacturer opened bookings for the car on 20 August. In phase 1, the vehicle is being manufactured only in India and offered to Indian customers first followed by export to over 70 markets including Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Kia Sonet is offered with Kia’s signature UVO Connect suite of technologies, with a range of 57 features, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management. This also includes Kia’s UVO Voice Assist feature, which responds to the greeting, “Hello, Kia."

Currently, the bookings of Kia Sonet is open and interested customers can book the vehicle at any one of the company’s 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities or can even e-book the car online by logging onto the brand's official website.