First Unit of Tata Altroz Rolls Out of Pune Plant, to be Launched in January 2020

Tata Motors has rolled out the 1st unit of ALTROZ from its plant in Pune. This will be followed by the launch in Jan 2020. The ALTROZ is the second vehicle designed under the Impact design 2.0 language and the first one to be developed on the new ALFA architecture.

Commenting on the roll-out, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to roll-out yet another class defining product from the plant today. The ALTROZ is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for ALTROZ has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with a host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”

Tata Motors first showcased the 45X concept at the Auto Expo in February 2018, followed by a display at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in March 2018. The 45X concept stunned the audience with its futuristic design and stunning profile at both the shows. Bringing concept to reality, Tata Motors unveiled the ALTROZ to the world at GIMS in March 2019. The excitement around the product is overwhelming and grows by the day.

