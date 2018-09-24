English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Vietnamese Cars From VinFast to Debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show

These two world premieres will pay tribute to Vietnam's natural beauty and its warm-hearted and dynamic people.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
The first VinFast SUV will be presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The new Vietnamese car-maker, VinFast, has joined forces with Pininfarina for its debut at the Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018, where the firm will unveil its first two models: a sedan and an SUV. According to VinFast -- which will be the first Vietnamese carmaker to participate in a major international auto show -- these two world premieres will pay tribute to Vietnam's natural beauty and its warm-hearted and dynamic people.

Developed with Pininfarina's Italian design team and based on a BMW platform, for which VinFast secured intellectual property rights, this high-end sedan and SUV are billed as stylish, long wheelbase vehicles. At the front, their V-shaped chrome-effect badge distinctively cuts the radiator grille in two.

VinFast will unveil the rest of the technical specifications and engine details of both cars when they are unveiled at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. These models are expected to debut in the Vietnamese market in fall 2019 before exporting internationally in the following years.

Note that VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private enterprise, traditionally focused on construction and real estate but now also present in the education, healthcare and agriculture sectors.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
