English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fitch Affirms Tata Motors at BB+, Outlook Stable
Tata Motor’s strategy to increase presence in different sub-segments has helped it regain some of its lost market share.
Tata Nexon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
International rating agency Fitch affirmed the ratings on the country's largest automaker by revenue, Tata Motors, at BB+ with a stable outlook. The ratings, which includes a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating of 'BB' on its linkage with Tata Sons Limited (TSOL), reflects its leading position in the domestic commercial-vehicle market and the passenger-vehicle business, which is recovering after the success of new product launches in recent years, Fitch said a statement.
The rating also reflects the strong positioning of its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, which has a rating of BB+/stable outlook, in the premium segment and a strong financial profile. JLR's operating profit accounted for over 85 percent of Tata Motors' consolidated operating profit in the fiscal year 2017.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a gradual improvement in the profitability and strong financial flexibility, which will help meet significant investment requirements, especially in JLR, without any liquidity concerns and support the company's leverage at a level commensurate with the current rating," the agency said.
Also Read: Rs 35 Lakh Worth Counterfeit TVS Motor Spare Parts Seized
Fitch has cited the improving domestic business as one of the major reasons for the rating as pointed to the leading position of the company in the domestic commercial-vehicle segment after product launches that addressed portfolio gaps. Its volume grew by 9 percent year on year in medium and heavy commercial vehicles and 23 percent in light commercial vehicles in FY18. The overall market share rose to 47.5 percent as of December 2017 from 44.4 percent as of March 2017, according to the industry lobby, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, data.
"We expect CV demand to remain healthy in the next 12 -18 months, supported by an improving economy and government plans to ramp up infrastructure outlays," Fitch said.
On its car business, the report said, the company's strategy to increase presence in different sub-segments has helped it regain some of its lost market share which rose to 6.2 percent as of December 2017 from 5.2 percent as of March 2017 as volume gained 21 percent in FY18. Its volume in the growing SUV market surged more than 150 percent in FY18 thanks to the Nexon and Hexa.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The rating also reflects the strong positioning of its 100 percent-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, which has a rating of BB+/stable outlook, in the premium segment and a strong financial profile. JLR's operating profit accounted for over 85 percent of Tata Motors' consolidated operating profit in the fiscal year 2017.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectations of a gradual improvement in the profitability and strong financial flexibility, which will help meet significant investment requirements, especially in JLR, without any liquidity concerns and support the company's leverage at a level commensurate with the current rating," the agency said.
Also Read: Rs 35 Lakh Worth Counterfeit TVS Motor Spare Parts Seized
Fitch has cited the improving domestic business as one of the major reasons for the rating as pointed to the leading position of the company in the domestic commercial-vehicle segment after product launches that addressed portfolio gaps. Its volume grew by 9 percent year on year in medium and heavy commercial vehicles and 23 percent in light commercial vehicles in FY18. The overall market share rose to 47.5 percent as of December 2017 from 44.4 percent as of March 2017, according to the industry lobby, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, data.
"We expect CV demand to remain healthy in the next 12 -18 months, supported by an improving economy and government plans to ramp up infrastructure outlays," Fitch said.
On its car business, the report said, the company's strategy to increase presence in different sub-segments has helped it regain some of its lost market share which rose to 6.2 percent as of December 2017 from 5.2 percent as of March 2017 as volume gained 21 percent in FY18. Its volume in the growing SUV market surged more than 150 percent in FY18 thanks to the Nexon and Hexa.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- Proof of Aliens or Just Another Martian Rock? This Image by NASA's Mars Rover Sparks Global Debate
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding