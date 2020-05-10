AUTO

Five Air India Pilots Who Operated Cargo Flights to China Test Positive for COVID-19

The said flight was a Boeing 787 plane that went to Guangzhou, China on April 18 from New Delhi to pick medical supplies.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
Five Air India pilots have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. All five of them had recently operated cargo flights to China’s industrial city Guangzhou recently.

Air India has been operating both cargo and passengers flights to various countries, including China. The said flight was a Boeing 787 flight that went to Guangzhou, China on April 18 from New Delhi to pick medical supplies.

Air India has operated similar flights for medical supplies to another Chinese city including Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Reports suggests that the news has made few pilots anxious to fly. Currently Air India is undertaking the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate the citizens stuck in India and abroad.


