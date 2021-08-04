Five Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner, Never Used or Registered, Go on Sale

There are obvious reservations against becoming the second owner of a vehicle. However, if the vehicle is never used and never even registered, the reservations curb to a minimum. The vehicle(s) in consideration here are five untouched Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner. The car debuted in the market in 2015 and recently surfaced up for sale in a Bentley showroom. Apparently, someone in the United Arab Emirates, the land of tremendous wealth, ordered five of these hand-built wondrous creations. Due to some reason, though, the owner of these five machines never used them. He did not even register the Mulsanne Grand Limousines. As Bentley got to know about the cars, the automaker’s Arab partners, Bentley Emirates, re-acquired the cars. The dealer has decided to sell these rare and gorgeous beasts, as per Motor1.

If you’re a sucker for automobiles, you probably would have come across the beautiful creation that is the Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner. The car was personally handled by the Mulliner division of the company to give it its identity. Compared to the standard Mulsanne, the Grand Limousine by Mulliner is 1000mm longer, and the car’s roof is raised by 79mm, giving the passengers more cabin space and headroom.

The car includes four seats in the cabin, with the cabin separated from the cockpit by an electrochromic glass. The rear-seat occupants can control the glass through a button to make it transparent or completely opaque. The grand limousine also includes an entirely different HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system. The car is separated into zones, with each seat having its own controls to change temperature.

The five cars that are recently acquired are all distinct from each other. For example, one is Rubino red over light gazelle, with a fiery glow cabin and twine leather; the other is a mix of silver frost and Moroccan blue with an imperial blue and linen interior. Similarly, the other cars are in different shaded of different colours.

Also Watch:

The dealership has not declared the price at which these cars will be sold, but probably this time, these exquisite beasts would get to run on the roads as they should.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here