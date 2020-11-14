Five Reasons Why the Tata Nexon EV is the Best Made-in-India Electric Vehicle, Yet

Even before the current high level of interest in electric vehicles began, Tata Motors have been making efforts in the electric mobility space. Their Tigor EV is a popular choice for fleet consumers. However, the recently launched Nexon EV is perhaps one of the best electric vehicles to have been made by India. We give you five reasons why.

1. Feature-Loaded

The Tata Nexon EV is the country's first indigenously developed electric SUV. It comes with features like a powered sunroof, leatherette seats, auto headlamps with the follow-me-home feature, 7-inch Harman infotainment system for great audio performance and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

2. Aggressive Pricing

Priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), the Tata Nexon EV undercuts the Hyundai Kona EV and the MG ZS EV. This price tag is roughly 25 per cent more than a similarly spec’d regular Tata Nexon so for those who really want to do their bit for the environment, don’t have to break the bank.

3. Safety

The electric SUV is equipped with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and sports a reinforced body structure to protect occupants during accidents. The car also has an IP67 compliant battery and Motor that allows the vehicle to drive through flooded roads or extremely dusty conditions. As per the company, the Tata Nexon EV has been tested across 10 lakh km across the toughest terrains in India, covering high altitudes, unpaved roads, steep gradients and under extreme weather conditions.

Also Watch:

4. Charging Experience

The Nexon EV claims fast charging capabilities as per which the battery takes a claimed 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a CCS2 fast charger. Customers also get a free home charger installation and 24x7 emergency charging support. By partnering with Tata Power, Tata Motors gets the benefit of the largest public charging network in India. Also on offer is an 8-year/1.60 lakh km warranty for the battery pack.

5. 360-Degree Approach

This is where the India automaker plays a lot bigger role in the success of the Nexon EV. Tata Motors is working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem called “Tata uniEVerse”. As part of this, consumers get access to several e-mobility services including charging solutions, retail experiences and financing options.

Tata Motors is also collaborating with Tata Chemicals, to manufacture lithium-ion battery cells, in addition to exploring active chemicals manufacturing and battery recycling. The auto major is also working with Tata Autocomp for the localisation of battery pack assembly and motor assembly. The last piece of the solution involves the introduction of affordable financing solutions for the Nexon EV that will be provided by Tata Motors Finance. Thus, Tata Motors in conjunction with other Tata Group companies is the only EV manufacturer in India to offer a complete end-to-end EV eco-system to the Indian customer.