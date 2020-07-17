Flight Ban to Kolkata from 6 Covid Hotspots, Including Delhi & Mumbai, Extended Till July 31

The temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities Delhi, Mumbai,Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended upto July 31. As per the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Airport, the ban has been imposed as per the request of the State Government to restrict movement from cities with high number of coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of COVID19.

The ban, which was first announced from July 4 was initially announced for duration between July 6 to July 19. The six cities have a heavy load of coronavirus cases and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier written to the Center seeking suspension of flight operations to and from these places.

The ban by the Kolkata Airport comes after aviation regulator DGCA extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till indefinite period. However, as per Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India govt has partnered with various countries including Germany, France and the US to create bilateral air bubbles.

After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, it had allowed airlines to operate a maximum of 33 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. The MOCA increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 per cent.

With Inputs from PTI