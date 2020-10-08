Flight Operations at Pune Airport to Remain Shut During Night for a Year for Runway Recarpeting

The flight operations at the Pune airport will remain shut during the night for a year due to recarpeting work of runway, airport authorities said on Tuesday. "The recarpeting work of runway is going to start from October 26 and will be on for around one year. Since the work is planned during the night time, the runway will be shut for flight operations between 8 pm and 8 am," Pune Airport Director Kuldip Singh.

He added that the flight operations will take place from 8 am to 8 pm. All the night flights, including take-offs and landings, have been spread out in the day time, Singh said.

He also said, "So, average 10 flights from the night will be scheduled in the day time." A meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee of Pune Airport was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Pune MP Girish Bapat, and issues regarding improving passenger facilities, airport infrastructure, land for cargo, widening of roads were discussed.

Among other upgrades recently announced by AAI, Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, the AAI said in a press release. "Spread over an area of 1,15,180 sq ft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, advanced baggage screening system, the modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses," the AAI noted.

Apart from the new terminal building, the AAI is also extending the runway and building a new ATC tower, a technical block and a new fire station at the Jabalpur airport. The extended runway would be able to handle bigger aircraft like A320s, the AAI said. The Madhya Pradesh government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the AAI in 2015 for these upgrade works, the press release noted.