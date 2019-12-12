Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport Suspended for Second Day Due to Dense Fog
Srinagar airport. Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were cancelled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Sunday and no flight operations took place, an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said. The official said 28 flights, including those for the armed forces, were scheduled at the airport for Sunday.
The airlines took the decision to cancel all flights because of very poor visibility caused by heavy fog in the valley, the official said. Flight operations have been severely affected at the airport for the past three days. On Friday, several flights were cancelled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday. A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley on Sunday affecting visibility and causing problems to people especially to motorists.
The city experienced its coldest night of the season so far recording a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. The valley is undergoing intense cold conditions as the mercury dipped several notches below the normal for this part of the season.
