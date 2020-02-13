Flight Tickets at Only Rs 999 Up for Grabs This Valentine's Day; Indigo, AirAsia Offering Massive Discounts

Low cost carrier IndiGo announced a four-day special Valentine sale on travel across its network within India with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting the Valentine's celebrations a little early," the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, William Boulter, said.

On the other hand, Air Asia is offering massive discounts on tickets to various destinations on Valentine's day. Prices for the flights start at Rs 1099 from Guwahati to Imphal. The cost of the tickets are non-refundable in case of cancellation. The scheme, however, is only available for online bookings and can be done by visiting the company's official website.

Last month, Air Asia became a part of the list of airlines that suspended operations to China in light of the growing threat posed by Coronavirus around the world. The company announced a ban on flights from Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand to Wuhan, China has been extended until the end of February. Several other airlines that did the same include home-grown carrier Air India announced that it was suspending service on its Mumbai-New Delhi-Shanghai route effective January 31, and through February 14. The flag carrier also said it would reduce the number of flights from Delhi to Hong Kong for the next two weeks.

With Inputs from PTI

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.