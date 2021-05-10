Flight to Maldives: Here Are the Latest Travel Guidelines, Quarantine and RT-PCR Norms: FAQ

Maldives, the island nation famous among Indians for spending leisure time recently joined other nations to issue a travel advisory for Indians travelling to the country for tourist activities. While many reports suggested that travelling to Maldives has been banned altogether, as per a directive issued by Maldivian government, they only suspended tourists travelling from India to Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. The order came in force from April 27. This essentially means you an still travel to the country and spend quality time, but need to follow certain guidelines. Here are the updated guidelines from the government of Maldives -

Do I need to present the Covid-19 test result?

It is a mandatory requirement for all tourists to present a Negative result for a nucleic acid test (PCR test) for Covid-19 on arrival, effective from 10th September 2020. The sample for the said test must be taken not more than 96 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure from the first port of embarkation en route to Maldives. However, be informed that infants aged less than one-year-old are exempted from the aforementioned testing requirement.

Persons who have a history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days and/or persons who have fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath within the past 14 days should not travel to the Maldives.

How can I submit the negative Covid-19 test result?

The negative Covid-19 PCR test result must be attached while completing Traveler Health Declaration form, which has to be submitted online by all arriving passengers prior to arrival (but not exceeding 24 hours before arrival time), via IMUGA (www.imuga.immigration.gov.mv).

Which categories of travelers are exempt from pre-arrival PCR test requirements?

All travelers must carry a negative PCT test result during arrival.

Do I have to make a booking before I come for my holiday?

Yes! You must have a confirmed booking at a registered tourist facility.

Has the Visa Process changed?

No, Maldives Immigration issues on-arrival visa to all tourists.

What is the process for completing the Traveler Health Declaration Form?

Traveller Health Declaration (THD) must be filled in and submitted by all travelers travelling to and from Maldives, within 24 hours prior to their travel. You may submit the form electronically via http://imuga.immigration.gov.mv

Is it required to test for COVID-19 on arrival?

No. Only those who have COVID-19 like symptoms, such as a temperature above 38 degrees celsius, coughing or sneezing, will be tested for COVID-19. Persons who have a history of contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days and/or persons who have fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath within the past 14 days should not travel to the Maldives.

What kind of tests will be done before I can go to my hotel?

All tourists will undergo non-intrusive temperature checks and screening on arrival to the Maldives. You may also be chosen for a random COVID-19 PCR test by Maldivian Health Authorities. This is a voluntary test.

Do I have to pay if I get chosen for random testing?

No, if chosen for random testing on arrival, the Maldives government will bear the cost for testing.

Do I have to spend 14 days in quarantine before I can start my holiday?

No, tourists who do not have COVID-19 symptoms are not required to quarantine on arrival to the Maldives.

Can I visit different tourist establishments while on holiday?

Yes, tourists are allowed to travel from one resort to another, from one guesthouse to another and from a resort to a tourist guesthouse and vice versa. For approval of inter-island travels, you have to get approval from Ministry of Tourism via splitstays@tourism.gov.mv.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here