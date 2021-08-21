CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Bollywood
Home » News » Auto » Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat Launched, Gets Six Flight Routes
3-MIN READ

Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat Launched, Gets Six Flight Routes

For the first time, Bhavnagar has direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat.

For the first time, Bhavnagar has direct flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat.

Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Mumbai will be operational on all days except on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Spicejet has started operations of the first direct flight for Bhavnagar (Gujarat) - Delhi. Bhavnagar will now get six new flight routes. Due to the non-connectivity of direct flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Bhavnagar to Surat, people had to travel to Ahmedabad to board a flight, now, they can travel at ease by opting for the newly inaugurated direct flight services on these sectors. Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Mumbai will be operational on all days except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, flights from Bhavnagar to Surat will operate on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting from 21st August 2021.

Flight No SECTOR

Dep

Arrival

Frequency

Aircraft

SG 3004

Bhavnagar-Delhi

15:45

17:50

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday

Q400

SG 3001

Delhi-Bhavnagar

6:40

8:45

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday

Q400

SG 3001

Bhavnagar-Mumbai

9:05

10:10

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday

Q400

SG 3004

Mumbai-Bhavnagar

14:20

15:25

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday

Q400

SG 3423

Bhavnagar-Surat

14:40

15:25

Thursday, Saturday &Sunday

Q400

SG 3422

Surat-Bhavnagar

13:35

14:20

Thursday, Saturday & Sunday

Q400

Also Watch:

RELATED NEWS

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “The city has played a vital role in the economic activities of entire Gujarat since ancient times. The city is an important centre for the diamond cutting, polishing, and shipbreaking industry not only for India but for the entire world. Furthermore, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will also benefit the people of Bhavnagar. Apart from economic activities, the city has its own rich cultural and historical significance. These new flights will act as a catalyst for the tourism sector of the region while aiding the trade and commerce sector of Bhavnagar.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 21, 2021, 19:26 IST