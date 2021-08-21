Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat Launched, Gets Six Flight Routes

Spicejet has started operations of the first direct flight for Bhavnagar (Gujarat) - Delhi. Bhavnagar will now get six new flight routes. Due to the non-connectivity of direct flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Bhavnagar to Surat, people had to travel to Ahmedabad to board a flight, now, they can travel at ease by opting for the newly inaugurated direct flight services on these sectors. Flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Mumbai will be operational on all days except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, flights from Bhavnagar to Surat will operate on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting from 21st August 2021.

Flight No SECTOR Dep Arrival Frequency Aircraft SG 3004 Bhavnagar-Delhi 15:45 17:50 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday Q400 SG 3001 Delhi-Bhavnagar 6:40 8:45 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday Q400 SG 3001 Bhavnagar-Mumbai 9:05 10:10 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday Q400 SG 3004 Mumbai-Bhavnagar 14:20 15:25 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday Q400 SG 3423 Bhavnagar-Surat 14:40 15:25 Thursday, Saturday &Sunday Q400 SG 3422 Surat-Bhavnagar 13:35 14:20 Thursday, Saturday & Sunday Q400

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “The city has played a vital role in the economic activities of entire Gujarat since ancient times. The city is an important centre for the diamond cutting, polishing, and shipbreaking industry not only for India but for the entire world. Furthermore, the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will also benefit the people of Bhavnagar. Apart from economic activities, the city has its own rich cultural and historical significance. These new flights will act as a catalyst for the tourism sector of the region while aiding the trade and commerce sector of Bhavnagar.”

