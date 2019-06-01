Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Flipkart Invests Rs 223 Crore In Ather Energy's Latest Round of Funding

Ather currently sells its scooters only in Bangalore and Chennai and plans to expand its operations to 30 cities by 2023.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Invests Rs 223 Crore In Ather Energy's Latest Round of Funding
Ather currently sells its scooters only in Bangalore and Chennai and plans to expand its operations to 30 cities by 2023.
Loading...
In its latest round of funding Bangalore-based electric scooter startup, Ather has raised $51 million. After investing $0.5 million in 2014, Flipkart co-founder has now invested $32 million in Ather. Hero MotoCorp has invested $19 million in the latest round along with InnoVen Capital that has contributed another $8 million.

Ather currently sells its scooters only in Bangalore and Chennai. However, the company plans to expand its operations to 30 cities by 2023 and expects demand to grow in the near future. It is also planning to set up a new manufacturing unit with an annual production capacity of 1 million units.

In addition to this, Ather is also planning to expand its public charging network called Ather Grid to over 6,500 stations across India in the next five years calling for an investment of Rs 130 crore. At the moment, the company operates with a combined 38 charging stations in Bangalore and Chennai.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram