Flybig Plans To Expand Operations in India With Three New Destinations - Details Here

As the market is emerging from the pandemic, domestic travel within India is picking up steam. Flybig, a scheduled commuter airline that operates under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), has announced plans to expand its national footprint and operational network by adding three new cities, Indore, Gondia, and Hyderabad. The total number of functioning cities in its network has increased from eight to eleven. In the second week of May 2021, Flybig will also commence its services in the North East.

It now runs in four states and eight destinations, covering Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lilabari, Rupsi (Assam), Agartala (Tripura), and Passighat & Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh). Flybig’s fleet includes ATR 72-500 and ATR 72-600 planes, with a daily flight plan of 20.

The airline expects high demand for travel from places covered by the Indian government’s UDAN regional airport development initiative, “especially in the tier-two and tier-three markets where the rural regions are," according to a spokesperson. “We see this as an opportunity to grow our presence strategically and organically. We are looking to [gradually] acquire 36 aircraft to meet this capacity increase and are currently in discussions with various lessors. “However, the spokesperson refused to provide a timetable for the fleet’s ramp-up or specify the aircraft types being sought."

According to a source at Smart Aviation Asia-Pacific, the recently delivered aircraft will service a new UDAN route beginning this month that connects Gondia in central India with the city of Hyderabad.

FlyBig is an Indian regional airline centered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Big Charter Private Limited, situated in Gurugram, promotes it. The airline started operations in December 2020. The company’s primary goal is to service Tier-2 cities, and it plans to develop a fleet of additional ATR-72s and Dornier 228 aircraft made by HAL.

