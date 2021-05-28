Flydubai Adds Sharm El Sheikh to its Network, To Operate 3 Weekly Flights from 15 June

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the launch of flights to Sharm El Sheikh. The carrier will operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) from 15 June. The route will become flydubai’s second destination in Egypt alongside Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE).

The launch of flights to the popular resort city follows the launch of several holiday destinations brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to seven destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece and Tivat in Montenegro.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “As more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel, we are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Sharm El Sheikh has been a popular holiday destination for many years and we expect to see strong demand for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from 25 June and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from 04 and 24 June respectively with flights Mykonos and Santorini starting on 18 June. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai said: “With demand for travel returning we can see from the enquiries that we are receiving that our customers are keen to travel again and are starting to make their travel plans. Sharm El Sheikh is another exciting destination for our passengers to visit for their summer holidays.”

Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable spacious seat, inflight entertainment with the latest films and TV shows available to watch and a range of dining options. Passengers will also benefit from a priority check-in service at Terminal 2, Dubai International.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air during their flight. flydubai continues to roll-out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news. Passengers are able to choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 15 June. Return Business Class fares from DXB to SSH start from AED 2,500 and return Economy Class fares start from AED 1,300.

