Flydubai Announces Summer Schedule, Adds Mykonos and Santorini to its Seasonal Routes

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced today the launch of two new summer routes. The carrier will operate three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) between 18 June and 29 September. The launch of flights to the two Greek islands brings the number of seasonal routes served by flydubai to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

A safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece has opened for fully vaccinated travellers to move between the two countries from 18 May 2021. Under the agreement, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel to Greece without having to quarantine on arrival. The same rule applies for travellers flying from Greece to the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to offer our passengers convenient travel options this summer to some of the most popular holiday spots. Whether flying in Business or Economy Class or opting to purchase a flexible holiday package that includes flights, hotels stay and other add ons, flydubai is committed to making travel this summer more flexible and a little less stressful.’’

flydubai will restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from 25 June and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival. Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from 04 and 24 June respectively. The carrier plans to start flights to Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria from July onwards.

flydubai has introduced a complimentary inflight entertainment streaming service to its fleet of 36 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Passengers can enjoy complimentary inflight entertainment streamed wirelessly to their personal mobile devices, laptops and tablets. This will replace the seatback entertainment system in the economy cabin.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. Passengers can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub. Return Business Class fares from DXB to JMK start from AED 8,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED 2,500. Return Business Class fares from DXB to JTR start from AED 8,000 and Economy Class fares start from AED 2,500.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here