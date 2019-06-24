Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Flydubai Celebrates 10 Years of Flying, Carried 70 Million Passengers Since 2009

Flydubai’s network caters to 90 destinations in 47 countries across Africa, Central Asia, The Caucasus, Eastern Europe, The GCC and The Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flydubai Celebrates 10 Years of Flying, Carried 70 Million Passengers Since 2009
FlyDubai's latest Boeing 737 Max 8. (Image: FlyDubai)
Loading...

Flydubai is celebrating its 10th anniversary globally and commemorated the celebrations by launching a short video of Flydubai’s history. Launched back in 2009, the Gulf based airlines has carried 70 million passengers till now. From its home in Dubai, Flydubai has created a network of more than 90 destinations and aims to grow its fleet by up to 236 aircrafts over the next decade.

Flydubai’s network caters to 90 destinations in 47 countries across Africa, Central Asia, The Caucasus, Eastern Europe, The GCC and The Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent. The company opened up more than 71 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Flydubai, said: “Over the last 10 years, we have carried more than 70 million passengers, introduced new and under-explored destinations and brought people closer to share experiences and opportunities. We remain as determined as we have always been to bridge the distance between people and in doing so enrich their lives.

We began operations as a low-cost carrier to allow more people to travel to more places more often however our real aim was to improve accessible air travel for over 2.5 billion people within the flydubai network. This has seen the airline evolve, introducing Business Class and refining our product offering without compromising our operational integrity. Today, we offer our customers value beyond the fare, ensuring opportunities are within reach of everyone, everywhere we fly.”

Flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 59 aircraft including Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Max 9, and Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The company also placed the largest single-aisle aircraft orders in the region at the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Dubai Airshow.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram