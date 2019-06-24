Flydubai Celebrates 10 Years of Flying, Carried 70 Million Passengers Since 2009
Flydubai’s network caters to 90 destinations in 47 countries across Africa, Central Asia, The Caucasus, Eastern Europe, The GCC and The Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.
FlyDubai's latest Boeing 737 Max 8. (Image: FlyDubai)
Flydubai is celebrating its 10th anniversary globally and commemorated the celebrations by launching a short video of Flydubai’s history. Launched back in 2009, the Gulf based airlines has carried 70 million passengers till now. From its home in Dubai, Flydubai has created a network of more than 90 destinations and aims to grow its fleet by up to 236 aircrafts over the next decade.
Flydubai’s network caters to 90 destinations in 47 countries across Africa, Central Asia, The Caucasus, Eastern Europe, The GCC and The Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent. The company opened up more than 71 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Flydubai, said: “Over the last 10 years, we have carried more than 70 million passengers, introduced new and under-explored destinations and brought people closer to share experiences and opportunities. We remain as determined as we have always been to bridge the distance between people and in doing so enrich their lives.
We began operations as a low-cost carrier to allow more people to travel to more places more often however our real aim was to improve accessible air travel for over 2.5 billion people within the flydubai network. This has seen the airline evolve, introducing Business Class and refining our product offering without compromising our operational integrity. Today, we offer our customers value beyond the fare, ensuring opportunities are within reach of everyone, everywhere we fly.”
Flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 59 aircraft including Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Max 9, and Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The company also placed the largest single-aisle aircraft orders in the region at the 2013 and 2017 editions of the Dubai Airshow.
