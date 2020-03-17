FlyDubai Suspends All Flights to India Due to Covid-19 Scare

Dubai's government-owned budget airline FlyDubai has suspended its flights to India in light of the global outbreak of Covid-19. The company ran 30 weekly flights from 8 Indian cities, all of which will be suspended in light of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced several countries to lockdown their borders and has severely affected economies. The airline industry is one of the worst-hit with a minimum sale of tickets in fear of the disease. This in addition to travel restrictions imposed by several major countries has caused the airline companies to suffer heavy losses. As Europe suffers the most number of cases, US Airlines has slashed its international flights by 75 per cent in fear of the Covid-19.

On the same note, a recent study carried out by global aviation consultancy firm CAPA states that most airline company around the world will go bankrupt by May if the government does not take necessary actions. "As the impact of the coronavirus and multiple government travel reactions sweep through our world, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants," it stated. Across the world, airlines have announced a drastic reduction in their operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. For example, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines stated on Sunday that it would be grounding 300 aircraft in its fleet and reduce flights by 40 per cent.

