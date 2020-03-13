Flyers Happy With Government's Effort to Tackle Coronavirus More than US, UK at Indian Airports

This is true. I landed at Delhi Airport last night, which was remarkably well prepared and a sharp relief from Dubai and JFK where i was arriving from... @HardeepSPuri @DrSJaishankar @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia #COVID19 https://t.co/RPDWZGjUZ3





This came after the Government's announcement to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15. Similarly, of the seven flights per week between Delhi and Paris now, the carrier has cancelled four services between March 16 and March 30. The other three flights will remain operational up to April 30.

The air services to Frankfurt from New Delhi have also been scaled down to three per week from seven now between March 16 and April 30 while the Mumbai-Frankfurt services have been restricted to twice a week from March 18 to April 30 from four flights now.