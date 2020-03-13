English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Flyers Happy With Government's Effort to Tackle Coronavirus More than US, UK at Indian Airports

Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Flyers have been tweeting about the elaborate steps taken by the Delhi airport authorities to tackle the situation in the country.

In light of the widespread pandemic of Covid-19 that has put a majority of nations around the world in high alert, the Delhi Airport seems to be doing a laudable job in screening the flyers travelling from other parts of the country and world. Flyers have been tweeting about the elaborate steps by the Delhi airport authorities in tackling the situation in the country. A recent tweet by Varun Shoor praising the steps taken at the Delhi airport was questioned by another user seeking verification for the same, to which, Samir Saran, CEO of ORF replied that it was true.

The global outbreak of Covid-19 has disrupted economies of major countries around the world with manufacturing giants halting their production lines, schools and offices being shut for a prolonged time and more. On a related note, Indian state-owned carrier Air India has announced that it would temporarily suspend its flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtail services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

