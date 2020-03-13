Flyers Happy With Government's Effort to Tackle Coronavirus More than US, UK at Indian Airports

In light of the widespread pandemic of Covid-19 that has put a majority of nations around the world in high alert, the Delhi Airport seems to be doing a laudable job in screening the flyers travelling from other parts of the country and world. Flyers have been tweeting about the elaborate steps by the Delhi airport authorities in tackling the situation in the country. A recent tweet by Varun Shoor praising the steps taken at the Delhi airport was questioned by another user seeking verification for the same, to which, Samir Saran, CEO of ORF replied that it was true.
Just returned from London. The difference in approach towards Covid can’t be more alarming.— Varun Shoor (@varunshoor) March 10, 2020
London Airport: No masks, people coughing around, no screening
Delhi Airport: Purell dispensers littered around airport, majority wearing masks, mandatory health screening
The global outbreak of Covid-19 has disrupted economies of major countries around the world with manufacturing giants halting their production lines, schools and offices being shut for a prolonged time and more. On a related note, Indian state-owned carrier Air India has announced that it would temporarily suspend its flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtail services to various other countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.
This is true. I landed at Delhi Airport last night, which was remarkably well prepared and a sharp relief from Dubai and JFK where i was arriving from... @HardeepSPuri @DrSJaishankar @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia #COVID19 https://t.co/RPDWZGjUZ3— Samir Saran (@samirsaran)
This came after the Government's announcement to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15. Similarly, of the seven flights per week between Delhi and Paris now, the carrier has cancelled four services between March 16 and March 30. The other three flights will remain operational up to April 30.
The air services to Frankfurt from New Delhi have also been scaled down to three per week from seven now between March 16 and April 30 while the Mumbai-Frankfurt services have been restricted to twice a week from March 18 to April 30 from four flights now.