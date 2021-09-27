Tata Motors recently recorded a new milestone of on-boarding its 10,000th EV customer, making it the only carmaker in India to achieve this feat. The push to 10,000th EV comes from two electric vehicle options from the Indian carmaker, making it the only company in the country to do so. While most of the sales have come from Tata Nexon EV, which is now the most sold electric car in India, the newly launched Tata Tigor EV also promises to further elevate these numbers. We got in touch with Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors to shed some light on the Tata’s growing dominance in the EV space and much more.

As for the 10,000 EV sales, Tata says the fist 10,000 units have been led by the early adopters and this will pave way for making EVs mainstream. Tata Motors currently retails Nexon EV and Tigor EV for passenger car buyers while Xpress T is being retailed to fleet car owners.

With over 70% market share (YTD FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1,000 unit volume in August’21, again a first for the industry. All of these 1,000 units belong to Nexon EV, which has now become the highest selling electric car in India in record time. By launching Tigor EV as their second PV offering in the EV space in September, Tata is aiming to further elevate the sales.

Tata Motors is driving this shift of green mobility with the help of other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – the Tata UniEVerse.

While Tata Chemical is working on high density battery packs enabling 300+ km electric range in both the Tata cars, Tata Power is ramping up the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India. As per Vivek Srivasta, Head - Marketing PVBU, Tata Motors, these chargers are installed on high-density traffic routes to enable long distance journeys across India.

Both the Tata cars are powered by inhouse Ziptron technology which is at the heart of the company’s passenger EV line-up. While Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in January 2020, the new Tigor EV was launched this month only and comes with a GNCAP 4-star rating for adult and child occupant protection. It has an ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here