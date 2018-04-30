English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Focus On Road Safety, Not Just Hefty Premiums: Gadkari to Insurers
Insurance companies all over the world whether in the US, UK or Europe, contribute significantly towards road safety programme but their approach in India is callous, the minister said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi on March 16, 2018. (Image for representation)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has exhorted insurance companies to shun "hypocrisy", asking them to focus on road safety initiatives and not just keep thriving on hefty premiums. "I am unhappy with insurance companies....they charge hefty premiums but make no contribution to road safety ...Automobile manufactures have huge profit margins...I don't buy this hypocrisy," the minister said at an event.
Insurance companies all over the world whether in the US, UK or Europe, contribute significantly towards road safety programme but their approach in India is callous, the minister said.
If there are less accidents, the biggest beneficiaries will be insurers but they don't contribute in this area which is not good, he said adding the ministry had approached insurers to join hands in this regard but they failed to even respond.
An official told PTI that only after several reminders GIC agreed to take up the issue seriously.
Gadkari said India unfortunately accounted for maximum global road accidents at 5 lakh per annum in which 1.5 lakh people lost lives annually. But, there is sheer lack of sensitivity among insurers and automakers.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"Sixty-nine percent victims of road crashes are young. Every day 30 children lose their lives," but these fail to move the insurers, he said.
The minister also asked people to take snapshots of trucks without side and back protection and vehicles with faulty designs and send them on mParivahan mobile app for action against RTOs who allow such vehicles. He said such RTOs will face FIRs.
Also Read: Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
Besides, he had asked railway ministry to see whether red and green signals can be installed at railway crossings to avert mishaps, Gadkari said.
He said once the Motor Vehicle Bill is passed in Parliament, widespread reforms are expected in the transport sector as the Bill has hefty penalties and stricter norms for violators of traffic norms. He said only those people were opposing the Bill who have vested interests.
Also Watch
Insurance companies all over the world whether in the US, UK or Europe, contribute significantly towards road safety programme but their approach in India is callous, the minister said.
If there are less accidents, the biggest beneficiaries will be insurers but they don't contribute in this area which is not good, he said adding the ministry had approached insurers to join hands in this regard but they failed to even respond.
An official told PTI that only after several reminders GIC agreed to take up the issue seriously.
Gadkari said India unfortunately accounted for maximum global road accidents at 5 lakh per annum in which 1.5 lakh people lost lives annually. But, there is sheer lack of sensitivity among insurers and automakers.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"Sixty-nine percent victims of road crashes are young. Every day 30 children lose their lives," but these fail to move the insurers, he said.
The minister also asked people to take snapshots of trucks without side and back protection and vehicles with faulty designs and send them on mParivahan mobile app for action against RTOs who allow such vehicles. He said such RTOs will face FIRs.
Also Read: Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
Besides, he had asked railway ministry to see whether red and green signals can be installed at railway crossings to avert mishaps, Gadkari said.
He said once the Motor Vehicle Bill is passed in Parliament, widespread reforms are expected in the transport sector as the Bill has hefty penalties and stricter norms for violators of traffic norms. He said only those people were opposing the Bill who have vested interests.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- A Mass Funeral For 114 Sony 'Aibo' Robot Dogs Held in Japan