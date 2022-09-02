Following EV Fires, New Battery Testing Norms to Apply from October 1

The government of India has issued a draft notification for amending the testing standards for electric vehicle (EV) batteries in India. This is being done in order to make electric vehicles safer by upping the safety standards and comes after a series of electric vehicle fire incidents in the country.

The government had formed a committee to look into these EV fire incidents which also reviewed the testing standards and in turn, provide steps to make EVs safer in the country. With the report being submitted and reviewed, the new battery testing norms will come into effect in India from October 1, 2022.

As part of making the EV segment safer, the new requirements that are being put in place are for the Battery Management System (BMS), onboard charger, battery cells, battery pack design and thermal propagation as a consequence of internal cell short-circuit that can lead to fires, reports CNBC-TV18.

As of now, the government is also looking at suggestions on the draft notification that has been issued, from the stakeholders of the industry.

