1-min read

For Refusing Customer Rides, Mumbai RTO Cancels Licenses of Over 900 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers

Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) has cancelled the licenses of over 900 auto-rickshaw drivers for refusing to accept customer riders due to fares, a move that has been lauded by Mumbai commuters.

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
For Refusing Customer Rides, Mumbai RTO Cancels Licenses of Over 900 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers
Image for representation. (Image source: Twitter/Samit Kazi)
In the past six-months, the Mumbai Regional Transport Office has cancelled licences of over 900 auto-rickshaws in the city for refusing customers a ride. The drive against such rickshaws started a while back, in light of which many rickshaw drivers appealed to the court against the decision.

The drive was led by State Transport Commissioner Shekhar Chenne and commenced earlier this year in February. Since then, reports suggest that the authority has booked 12,342 auto-rickshaws for various offences. Over 5,500 drivers were charged for carrying more than three passengers in the vehicle. Similarly, at least 6,257 auto drivers were booked for not carrying their badges or licences.

Over 60 per cent of the offences has reportedly happened in BKC, Bandra Terminus, Kurla and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. An officer also said that the Bandra and Kurla are most affected areas when it comes to auto drivers breaking the laws.

In the same breath, auto union leader, Thumi Kurian has criticized the drive and called it too harsh on the drivers. However, commuters, on the other hand, lauded the move as the problem has been persistent for a long time in the city.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
