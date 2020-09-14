For Retro-Fitment of LPG and CNG Kits, Indian Auto LPG Coalition Calls for European Standard-Like Norms

Calling India's type-approval norms for retro-fitment of LPG and CNG kits "irrational", the Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC), the apex body of automobile gas sellers, has sought alignment of the norms with European standards.

In a statement, the industry body said that the prevalent norms are a major impediment to India's clean air goals as they hamper the growth of the retro-fitment market and prevent vehicle conversions to clean fuels. It has appealed to Dinesh Tyagi, Director of International Centre for Automotive Technology, for alignment of the norms.

In a letter to Tyagi, who is also the Chairman of the committee deliberating on 'type-approval' requirements in India, it has urged him to consider the sector's collective appeal to ensure the survival of the clean gaseous fuel industry.

In the letter, IAC Director-General, Suyash Gupta has termed the current type approval norms as a "huge detriment" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting environment-friendly cleaner gaseous fuels in transportation. He underlined that the auto LPG industry is seeking full compliance with European norms.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, among others.