Force Gurkha Five-Door Variant Spied Testing, Launch Later This Year: Watch Video

During the launch of the new-gen Gurkha in September last year, Force Motors had also confirmed the development of a five-door spec of the SUV. While the Indian automaker has remained tight-lipped on the development ever since a test mule of the five-door Gurkha was recently spied testing on roads. The unit was completely uncamouflaged and appeared to be part of the production-ready lot of the Gurkha.

The spy shots shared on YouTube confirm that the five-seater variant is going to be based on Gurkha's original design language but with added dimension. The vehicle reportedly features a 2.8-meter-long wheelbase, which is approximately 400mm more than the three-door model.

The exterior highlights seen on the original Gurkha have been carried to the five-door model. These highlights include the round LED headlamp setup with integrated circular LED DRLs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, snorkel and the prominent ‘Gurkha' labelling.

In terms of major differences in the styling, we see two separate glass panels at the rear instead of the single unit seen on the 3-door model.

The spy shots also confirm the presence of vertically oriented taillights and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

The continuation from the 3-door Gurkha is likely to extend to the interiors as well. The 5-door model is likely to feature the same 7-inch touchscreen system, manual AC, semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows and four-speaker sound system.

However, the new model will feature an extra row of passenger seats and larger boot space compared to the 3-door model.

In terms of safety equipment, we expect to see airbags for front-row passengers, ABS with EBS, central locking, parking sensors and much more. Force Motors can even make a few additions to the list.

Powering this machine will be 2.6-litre diesel engines tuned to deliver an output of 90 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ducati SuperSport 950 S First Ride Review: Knight in White Satin

Equipped with a four-wheel drive, the unit is going to arrive with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Watch:

Force is expected to launch Gurkha five-door later this year around the price level of Rs 15 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.