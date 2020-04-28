AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Force Motors' Mobile Dispensary Treats Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Patients Amidst Lockdown in Maharashtra

Force Motors ‘Mobile Dispensary’. (Image source: Force Motors)

Force Motors ‘Mobile Dispensary’. (Image source: Force Motors)

Mobile units can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day.

Share this:

Maharashtra remains to be leading state in the number of COVID-19 cases with 8,000 reported till April 26. Presently, there is immense pressure on the doctors and medical staff due to increasing positive cases daily. To address this issue, Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS, Pune) has initiated a mobile doorstep dispensary facility “Doctor Aplya Daari” in Maharashtra.

This initiative started on 1 April, with 30 Mobile Dispensary Vans completely equipped with doctors, support staff, medicines moving to various economically weaker localities in Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and directly infected suspect cases to the designated hospitals.

All the medicines that are prescribed or given out on free of charge basis. Mobile units can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day. Doctors in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and also inform patients about preventive measures to be taken against coronavirus spread. Over 1,11,679 residents have been checked and more than 1070 suspected COVID-19 patients were transferred to government hospitals in the last 26 days. This service will continue until Coronavirus is fully contained.

This initiative have already been extended to other key markets like Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and others cities across Maharashtra. With close to 84 vans this is one of the largest mobile healthcare initiatives in the country.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres