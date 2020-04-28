Force Motors' Mobile Dispensary Treats Over 1 Lakh COVID-19 Patients Amidst Lockdown in Maharashtra

Maharashtra remains to be leading state in the number of COVID-19 cases with 8,000 reported till April 26. Presently, there is immense pressure on the doctors and medical staff due to increasing positive cases daily. To address this issue, Force Motors in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS, Pune) has initiated a mobile doorstep dispensary facility “Doctor Aplya Daari” in Maharashtra.

This initiative started on 1 April, with 30 Mobile Dispensary Vans completely equipped with doctors, support staff, medicines moving to various economically weaker localities in Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. The team of doctors and medics with these vans are fully equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and directly infected suspect cases to the designated hospitals.

All the medicines that are prescribed or given out on free of charge basis. Mobile units can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day. Doctors in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and also inform patients about preventive measures to be taken against coronavirus spread. Over 1,11,679 residents have been checked and more than 1070 suspected COVID-19 patients were transferred to government hospitals in the last 26 days. This service will continue until Coronavirus is fully contained.

This initiative have already been extended to other key markets like Pune, Aurangabad, Dhule, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Solapur and others cities across Maharashtra. With close to 84 vans this is one of the largest mobile healthcare initiatives in the country.

