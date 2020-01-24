Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Force Motors Unveils New Diesel and Fully-Electric Vans Based on T1N Shared Mobility Platform

Force Motors began the development of the T1N in 2016 and has invested Rs 1000 crore in the project.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Force Motors Unveils New Diesel and Fully-Electric Vans Based on T1N Shared Mobility Platform
The electric variant of the upcoming van based on the T1N platform. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Pune-based automotive giant Force Motors unveiled their upcoming commercial van that based on the new T1N shared mobility platform in India. The van was showcased in both BS-Vi compliant diesel as well as a fully –electric variant.

Codenamed as the T1N, Force Motors began development of the van back in 2016 with an investment of Rs 1000 crore. The T1N is the company first all-new platform in the past three decades. Since the company has not fixated on a moniker yet, the van’s interim name is its platform codename, T1N.

The T1N comes with a host of segment-first features such as crash and rollover compliance with dual-airbags. Adding to the same list are large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, EDTC and ESP.

The first phase of sales for the car will include select markets including Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South American countries. Force Motors claims that the development of technical components was done in tandem with domain experts around the globe in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, USA and others.

As a segment-first feature, the van also gets independent front suspension with transverse parabolic springs, giving it best in class ride quality. The global market size is around 300,000 units of such vans annually.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram