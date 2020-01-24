Force Motors Unveils New Diesel and Fully-Electric Vans Based on T1N Shared Mobility Platform
Force Motors began the development of the T1N in 2016 and has invested Rs 1000 crore in the project.
The electric variant of the upcoming van based on the T1N platform. (Image courtesy: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)
Pune-based automotive giant Force Motors unveiled their upcoming commercial van that based on the new T1N shared mobility platform in India. The van was showcased in both BS-Vi compliant diesel as well as a fully –electric variant.
Codenamed as the T1N, Force Motors began development of the van back in 2016 with an investment of Rs 1000 crore. The T1N is the company first all-new platform in the past three decades. Since the company has not fixated on a moniker yet, the van’s interim name is its platform codename, T1N.
The T1N comes with a host of segment-first features such as crash and rollover compliance with dual-airbags. Adding to the same list are large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, EDTC and ESP.
The first phase of sales for the car will include select markets including Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South American countries. Force Motors claims that the development of technical components was done in tandem with domain experts around the globe in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, USA and others.
As a segment-first feature, the van also gets independent front suspension with transverse parabolic springs, giving it best in class ride quality. The global market size is around 300,000 units of such vans annually.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Auto Review: Alexa Steps Out of Your Home And Is Liking The Long Drives
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma Advise Paras Chhabra on Relationship with Akanksha Puri
- TikTok Videos Will be Even Cooler Now; App Set to Get a Bunch of New Music
- Here’s How ISRO’s Astronauts are Preparing for India’s First Manned Spaceflight
- Haunting Rendition of Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' with Tagore's 'Where Mind is Without Fear' Moves Twitter