Force Motors Unveils New Diesel and Fully-Electric Vans Based on T1N Shared Mobility Platform

Pune-based automotive giant Force Motors unveiled their upcoming commercial van that based on the new T1N shared mobility platform in India. The van was showcased in both BS-Vi compliant diesel as well as a fully –electric variant.

Codenamed as the T1N, Force Motors began development of the van back in 2016 with an investment of Rs 1000 crore. The T1N is the company first all-new platform in the past three decades. Since the company has not fixated on a moniker yet, the van’s interim name is its platform codename, T1N.

The T1N comes with a host of segment-first features such as crash and rollover compliance with dual-airbags. Adding to the same list are large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, EDTC and ESP.

The first phase of sales for the car will include select markets including Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South American countries. Force Motors claims that the development of technical components was done in tandem with domain experts around the globe in Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan, USA and others.

As a segment-first feature, the van also gets independent front suspension with transverse parabolic springs, giving it best in class ride quality. The global market size is around 300,000 units of such vans annually.

