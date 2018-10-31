Ford, Airtel Partner To Promote Safe Driving Behaviour in India

According to a recent survey by Ford, one among every four drivers in India either take calls or respond to messages while driving. To address the issue of distracted driving, Ford India and Airtel have joined hands for a campaign that seeks to discourage drivers from using their mobile phones while driving and make safety a priority this festive season.The campaign, involving two videos which feature TV host and actor Kubra Sait. Emulating everyday situations, the videos show the protagonist stopping the car to respond to text messages and voice calls.The campaign finds its roots in the research conducted by Ford India that reveals one among every four drivers in India take calls or respond to messages while driving. The trend has been consistent over the years with a similar survey by Ford in 2017 reported more than 50 per cent of Indians using their phones.“Safety is a top priority at Ford and a reason why we invest in safety features, Driver Assist Technologies and connectivity tools like SYNC 3 to help drivers get home safely,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing, Ford India. “With our partnership with Airtel for the campaign, we wish to encourage the drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times.”“We are proud to partner with Ford to raise awareness about the perils of using mobile phones while driving. As responsible corporate citizens, both Airtel and Ford deeply care about the safety of drivers and their loved ones,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Brand Officer, Airtel.When it comes to safety, Ford has been offering best-in-segment safety features like standard dual airbags across the variant line-up and up to six airbags on top variants. The company has also been conducting initiatives like Ford #Cartesy and Driving Skills for Life programs.