Ford and Mahindra to Co-Develop Mid-Size SUV for India

Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company today announced another step in their ongoing strategic alliance since September 2017 in India with a agreement to co-develop a midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV). Under the new agreement, Mahindra and Ford will work together to introduce a product for India and emerging markets. The companies earlier announced collaboration on powertrain and connected car solutions in October 2018. The new midsize sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain, thus driving engineering and commercial efficiencies.Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd. said, “I am happy with the significant progress we have made and synergies we have created since the announcement of our strategic alliance with Ford in 2017. Today’s announcement is another significant step in the collaboration between our two companies. Having identified several areas for joint development, both companies will continue to work together to develop products using common product platforms. This will reduce product development costs and gain economies of scale for both companies.”“With today’s announcement, we not only strengthen our ongoing partnership with Mahindra but also sharpen our competitiveness in an important emerging market like India,” said Jim Farley, president of Ford New Businesses, Technology & Strategy. “Ford’s technological leadership combined with Mahindra’s successful operating model and product prowess will surely help us deliver a vehicle that will meet the expectations of customers in India as well as other emerging markets.”The strategic alliance between the two companies is focused on leveraging the benefits of both companies -- Ford’s global reach and expertise and Mahindra’s scale and successful operating model in India. Teams from both companies continue to collaborate on all areas of mutual interest including electrification, distribution and product development.Earlier this fiscal year, the alliance signed an agreement with Mahindra Group to develop and supply a low-displacement petrol engine for use in Ford’s present and future vehicles, beginning in 2020. Mahindra and Ford also announced joint development of a telematics control unit.Mahindra has led the utility vehicles segment in India for the past seven decades. The spirit of ingenuity has driven Mahindra to be amongst the few global companies pioneering the development of clean and affordable technology with a portfolio of electric vehicles commercially available in India. Expanding its global presence, Mahindra owns a majority stake in Ssangyong Motor Company in Korea, and it has entered into the shared mobility space with investments in ridesharing platforms in the U.S. and is developing products like the GenZe – the world’s first electric connected scooter.Ford was among the first global automakers to enter India in 1995. Now one of the largest exporters of cars from the country, Ford manufactures and exports vehicles and engines from its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Sanand, Gujarat. India is also the second-largest Ford employee base globally, with more than 14,000 people working across the Ford India or Global Business Services operations in New Delhi, Chennai and Coimbatore.