Ford Aspire CNG Launched in India For Rs 6.27 Lakh

Ford dealerships across India has commenced the sale of CNG variant of New Ford Aspire. With prices starting from Rs. 6.27 lakh (ex-showroom) the New Ford Aspire CNG will be available in two variants – Ambiente and Trend Plus. The CNG kit for New Aspire will come with Ford quality promise and fitted to the 1.2L petrol variants at the company dealerships across India.Combining power and substance, New Aspire CNG will deliver an affordable cost of ownership to customers and fleet operators. The compact sedan features a first in segment suspension type cylinder fitment which frees up boot space for better cargo management.“The New Aspire CNG is yet another fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly alternative for our value-conscious customers,” said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales & Service, at Ford India. “With maintenance cost as low as just 46 paise per km, the New Aspire CNG will offer great peace of mind to customers, without compromising on performance, safety or space.”The CNG-powered compact sedan will come equipped with a standard two-year or 100,000km standard warranty. With long scheduled service interval of one-year/10,000km, owners will be required to get their CNG kits services once every two-years or 20,000 KM. Like all Ford’s, New Aspire CNG will be the only CNG-powered compact sedan to offer two front airbags as standard.Other features such as satellite navigation, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen & Bluetooth connectivity, rear-view camera, remote central locking, automatic air-conditioner and power windows among others will remain the same in the new CNG variant.The CNG kit in the New Aspire CNG will be integrated with the engine control unit (ECU) to ensure optimized gas flow in each cylinder. The car is produced at Ford India’s Sanand Factory in Gujarat, for consumers in India and all around the world.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.